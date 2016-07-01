FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Macau gambling revenue drops for a 25th month in June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Macau gambling revenue drops for a 25th month in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of Macau peninsula, China, seen from Macau Tower October 8, 2015.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau posted a drop of 8.5 percent in gambling revenue for June, marking the 25th consecutive monthly drop suffered by the world's biggest casino hub as wealthy gamblers continued to stay away from the southern Chinese territory.

Revenues in June were 15.9 billion patacas ($1.99 billion), government data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations of a fall of 5-12 percent. Monthly revenues have shrunk by half in the last two years and hit lows unseen in over five years.

The former Portuguesee colony is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal and has been hit by Beijing's anti-corruption campaign targeting officials and politically linked businessmen.

Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.