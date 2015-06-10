Talks on Macedonian political crisis fail to reach final agreement: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union-mediated talks between Macedonian political leaders aimed at resolving a crisis in the Balkan country failed to reach a final agreement on Wednesday, the EU said.

“The talks were open and detailed, but did not lead to a final agreement yet. The European Union urges all parties ... to find a lasting political compromise without any delay and come forward with concrete proposals to this end,” an EU statement, issued after marathon talks in Brussels, said.