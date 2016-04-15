FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk warns Macedonia not to risk its EU, NATO ties
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2016 / 11:48 AM / a year ago

EU's Tusk warns Macedonia not to risk its EU, NATO ties

European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the conclusions of last March 17 and 18 European Council meeting and the outcome of the EU-Turkey summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk warned Macedonia on Friday not to let its political crisis risk its ties with the European Union and NATO.

“Europe needs a stable FYROM guided by the rule of law. The country’s Euro-Atlantic future is at risk,” Tusk said on Twitter, referring to the official name of the country, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Macedonia has called an early parliamentary election for June 5 after lawmakers dissolved parliament as part of an EU-brokered deal to end months of political deadlock linked to a wire-tapping scandal.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.