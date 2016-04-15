EU's Tusk warns Macedonia not to risk its EU, NATO ties

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk warned Macedonia on Friday not to let its political crisis risk its ties with the European Union and NATO.

“Europe needs a stable FYROM guided by the rule of law. The country’s Euro-Atlantic future is at risk,” Tusk said on Twitter, referring to the official name of the country, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Macedonia has called an early parliamentary election for June 5 after lawmakers dissolved parliament as part of an EU-brokered deal to end months of political deadlock linked to a wire-tapping scandal.