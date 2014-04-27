Macedonia's ruling conservatives claim parliamentary, presidential election victory

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Macedonia’s ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party claimed a double victory in parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, based on its own vote count ahead of an official result.

“I can say that our fatherland is in safe hands. Nikola Gruevski remains prime minister and I can also say...that Gjorge Ivanov remains president,” Vlatko Gjorcev, a senior party official, told reporters.

The state electoral commission is still counting the votes, but their early preliminary results show the VMRO-DPMNE in a clear lead in most electoral units. The opposition has said it will not recognise the results and accused Gruevski and his party of “abusing the entire state system”, saying there were “threats and blackmails and massive buying of voters”.