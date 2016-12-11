FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Macedonia's VMRO takes early lead in parliamentary election
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
World
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 8 months ago

Macedonia's VMRO takes early lead in parliamentary election

Leader of Macedonian ruling party VMRO-DPMNE and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski leaves a polling station with his wife Borkica after casting his vote during elections in Skopje, Macedonia, December 11, 2016.Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Macedonia's nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party was in the lead in parliamentary elections on Sunday with just under half the votes counted, the country's state electoral commission said.

The VMRO-DPMNE, led by veteran leader Nikola Gruevski who is seeking a comeback, was on 41 percent of the vote, with the opposition Social Democrat SDSM on 36.6 percent, it said.

The preliminary results were based on 499,999 votes counted so far. With turnout among the former Yugoslav's electorate of about 1.7 million put at 66 percent, the votes counted represented about 44 percent of those cast.

The SDSM was celebrating what it said was its majority in the larger cities, while the VMRO-DPMNE said it won more votes in smaller municipalities.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.