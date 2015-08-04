FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed in Macedonia floods
August 4, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Four killed in Macedonia floods

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Four people including a seven-year-old child were killed and one person is still missing after heavy rain caused flash floods and mudslides in several villages in western Macedonia, police said on Tuesday.

Another dozen people were injured but their condition was stable, said a police spokesman in Tetovo, a town in the area that was hardest hit by the flooding.

The Balkan republic of 2 million people was struck late on Monday by the storm, which brought torrential rain, hail and strong winds.

The extent of the damage was still being assessed but at least a dozen houses in Tetovo were damaged and streets were under water. Mudslides have engulfed local roads and cut off a number of mountainous villages around the town.

“We have engaged all institutions, including those on state level, to help the people,” Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski said while visiting the area late on Monday.

The government was due to hold an emergency session later on Tuesday to decide about further measures to help the affected areas.

Reporting by Kole Casule; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Williams

