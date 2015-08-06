Macedonian police arrest nine for involvement in Syria and Iraq

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Macedonian police arrested nine people on Thursday believed to have fought alongside Islamist insurgents in Syria and Iraq and recruited others from the Balkan country, the interior minister said.

In a security sweep in four towns, the police forces searched 21 houses, an internet cafe and a mosque in the capital Skopje, Mitko Cavkov told reporters. An imam was among those arrested.

“According to our information he could be seen as the main ideological leader,” Cavkov said, adding that charges would be brought against a group of 36 who had violated Macedonian law by “fighting for another army or paramilitary organization”.

Of the 36, 27 are believed to be out of the country, most of them still fighting in Syria and Iraq.

Some 16 Macedonian citizens have been killed in Iraq and Syria, while another 130 are believed to have taken part or are still fighting there, according to Macedonian police figures.

Most of the ethnic Albanians who make up one third of the country’s 2 million population are Muslim, but practise a moderate form of Islam.

Cavkov declined to comment whether the group had been planning attacks in the Balkans and said further investigation would provide more information.

Many young Muslims from the region have fought for global Islamic causes in recent years.

In May, a prosecutor in neighboring Kosovo indicted 32 people for fighting in Syria and Iraq while dozens have been arrested in Bosnia on the same grounds in the past year.