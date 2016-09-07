Plane crash in Macedonia kills all on board

A small private airplane crashed in Macedonia on Tuesday (September 6), killing all six passengers and crew on board, according to police and local media. The public prosecutor's office only said it was investigating the cause of the crash, without other details.

The Piper Seneca aircraft registered in Germany left from Treviso in Italy and was bound for the Kosovo capital Pristina, with a refueling stop in Skopje, just 80 kilometres south of the planned destination. Quoting Italian media, local reports said the victims were four Italian and two Kosovo nationals, but Macedonian authorities have not yet confirmed this.

The airplane disappeared from radar in the late afternoon, at 5.40 pm (GMT +2). The wreckage was found a few hours later near Katlanovo, around 10 kilometers southeast of the Skopje airport, according to reports.