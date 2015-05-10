FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief urges restraint in Macedonia, calls for investigation
May 10, 2015

NATO chief urges restraint in Macedonia, calls for investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged restraint in Macedonia on Sunday and called for a transparent investigation of violence in which the government said eight police and 14 members of an “armed group” were killed.

“I am following the developments in Kumanovo with great concern,” Stoltenberg said in a statement. “It is important that all political and community leaders work together to restore calm and conduct a transparent investigation to establish what happened.”

“I urge everyone to exercise restraint and avoid any further escalation, in the interest of the country and the whole region,” he said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft

