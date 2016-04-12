FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonian opposition rejects decision to halt wire-tap probe as 'a coup'
#World News
April 12, 2016 / 4:44 PM / a year ago

Macedonian opposition rejects decision to halt wire-tap probe as 'a coup'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Macedonian opposition leader Zoran Zaev called on President Gjorge Ivanov on Tuesday to resign, saying his decision to halt all criminal investigations into a government wire-tap scandal amounted to a coup.

“We want Gjorge Ivanov to resign. If he doesn’t do that, he will lead the state to the brink. This today is a coup d‘etat. We will use all tools that we have to stop it,” Zaev told reporters, adding that he would call for a protest against the decision.

Reporting by Kole Casule; Editing by Adrian Croft/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
