Macedonia's lawmakers dissolve parliament, early vote likely in April
March 5, 2014 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Macedonia's lawmakers dissolve parliament, early vote likely in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Macedonia voted to dissolve parliament on Wednesday, clearing the way for a snap election expected in April after the multi-ethnic ruling coalition failed to agree on a candidate for president.

Parliamentary elections had been due next year.

The speaker of parliament must now set a date for an early poll, which local media said would likely coincide with the second round of a presidential election on April 13.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson

