Macedonia's lawmakers dissolve parliament, early vote likely in April

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Macedonia voted to dissolve parliament on Wednesday, clearing the way for a snap election expected in April after the multi-ethnic ruling coalition failed to agree on a candidate for president.
Parliamentary elections had been due next year.
The speaker of parliament must now set a date for an early poll, which local media said would likely coincide with the second round of a presidential election on April 13.
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson