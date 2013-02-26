FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Macerich in talks with Starwood for sale of four malls
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 26, 2013 / 11:45 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: Macerich in talks with Starwood for sale of four malls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starwood Retail Properties is in talks to buy four lower sales- generating malls from Macerich Co (MAC.N), two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Last year, Macerich put 17 lower sales-generating malls up for sale. The four malls Starwood is interested are Rimrock Mall in Billings, Montana; Northridge Mall in Salinas, California; The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland; and Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, in Washington.

No contract has been signed for any of them, one of the sources said, and no price information was available.

Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.