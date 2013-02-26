Exclusive: Macerich in talks with Starwood for sale of four malls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starwood Retail Properties is in talks to buy four lower sales- generating malls from Macerich Co (MAC.N), two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
Last year, Macerich put 17 lower sales-generating malls up for sale. The four malls Starwood is interested are Rimrock Mall in Billings, Montana; Northridge Mall in Salinas, California; The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland; and Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, in Washington.
No contract has been signed for any of them, one of the sources said, and no price information was available.
Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill