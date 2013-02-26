Exclusive: Macerich in talks with Starwood for sale of four malls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starwood Retail Properties is in talks to buy four lower sales- generating malls from Macerich Co (MAC.N), two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Last year, Macerich put 17 lower sales-generating malls up for sale. The four malls Starwood is interested are Rimrock Mall in Billings, Montana; Northridge Mall in Salinas, California; The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury, Maryland; and Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, in Washington.

No contract has been signed for any of them, one of the sources said, and no price information was available.