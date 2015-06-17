Australia's Macquarie to refund 2,300 wealth management clients

A cleaner works on the facade of the Macquarie Group building in central Sydney July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Macquarie Group’s wealth management arm will refund over A$5.5 million ($4.3 million) to around 2,300 clients who were charged more fees than promised, capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.

The clients affected by system errors between 2001 and 2014 paid higher fees than disclosed in product offering documents, while Macquarie failed to apply enough tax credits on a portion of their fees, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission said.

Australian regulators are cracking down on financial planning and advice divisions of major banks after a scandal at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia involving wrong or misleading financial advice.

Recently, National Australia Bank and Westpac had refunded wealth management clients over similar issues, ASIC said.

ANZ Banking Group in April said it will pay about A$30 million in compensation to clients of a fee-for-service package after it failed to provide a documented annual review.

($1 = 1.2920 Australian dollars)