Macquarie set for best profit since 2008 as commodities focus pays off

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s largest investment bank, forecast an up to 20 percent jump in annual profit, with its commodities trading and foreign exchange businesses boosted by investors hedging against swings in asset prices.

Macquarie’s likely best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis vindicates its deep push into physical commodities markets at a time when the likes of JPMorgan and Deutsche have scaled back as restrictions on commodities trading grow in western markets.

Under chief executive Nicholas Moore, commodities business has become an increasingly important part of the bank as it diversifies from traditional investment banking. Macquarie has grown its commodities trading through a handful of small-sized U.S. acquisitions and has said it is on the lookout for more.

Unlike Macquarie, retail banks such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank are focused on commercial and mortgage lending.

Macquarie said on Monday it now expects net profit for the year ending March to rise by 10 percent to 20 percent from the A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) posted in the year to March 2014. It had forecast in October a slightly higher FY15 profit thanks to increased performance fees from its funds.

The bank did not disclose which businesses would boost profit, but analysts said its market-facing businesses - Macquarie Securities, Macquarie Capital and Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC)- have likely outperformed.

The Australian banking group’s FICC business now generates some 60 percent of its operating income from commodity markets.

“I think people were increasingly looking at Macquarie as a levered bet negatively on the oil price and had failed to put it into proper context,” said Credit Suisse analyst James Ellis.

Oil prices have dropped by more than half since June as production around the world has soared while demand slows. [O/R]

“There are debt and equity exposures which may require provisioning and impairment, but the broader picture is that the sales and trading business in commodities and FX in particular will benefit from volatility, and Macquarie overall is a much broader business than just energy investment banking.”

Also helping profits was a record year for initial public offerings in 2014, while a weak Australian dollar, down 8.5 percent last year, boosted offshore earnings.

Macquarie shares rose as much as 6.7 percent in early trades, posting their biggest daily percentage gain since May 2013. They closed up 5.4 percent at A$58.25.

Before Monday’s update, analysts, on average, had forecast a 9 percent increase in FY15 net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A 20 percent increase would lift its annual net profit to A$1.56 billion.

In 2014, Macquarie helped raise $3.9 billion in IPOs against $1.6 billion in the previous year, and increased its share of capital garnered to 27 percent from 25 percent.

The bank said it will have a briefing on its 2015 operations on Feb. 17.

($1 = 1.2157 Australian dollars)