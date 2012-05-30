FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's May same-store sales beat Wall Street view
May 30, 2012 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

Macy's May same-store sales beat Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Macy’s Inc (M.N) reported better than expected May same-store sales on Wednesday, helped by its growing e-commerce business.

For the four weeks ended May 26, Macy’s same-store sales, which include online sales and sales at its department stores open at least a year, rose 4.2 percent, slightly above the 4 percent increase Wall Street analysts were projecting.

Online sales rose 42.3 percent. Total sales for the period were up 4.1 percent to $2.02 billion. Macy’s also owns the upscale Bloomingdale’s chain.

Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
