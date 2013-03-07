J.C. Penney puts disputed Martha Stewart-designed goods on hold

The sign outside the J.C. Penney store is seen in Westminster, Colorado February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.C. Penney (JCP.N) agreed on Thursday not to sell products designed by Martha Stewart in categories deemed exclusive to Macy’s Inc (M.N) before a court date in April.

The agreement came as a New York judge adjourned a trial over whether Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia MSO.N breached its contract with Macy’s when it entered into a deal with J.C. Penney. The trial was adjourned until April 8 because of scheduling conflicts.

Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York state Supreme Court also ordered the companies into mediation in an effort to resolve the dispute.