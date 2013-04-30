FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court won't stop Penney sale of Martha Stewart products
#Business News
April 30, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Appeals court won't stop Penney sale of Martha Stewart products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of a J.C. Penney store is pictured in Arcadia, California March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday that J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) can continue to sell a line of Martha Stewart home goods it introduced without her name pending the outcome of a trial with Macy’s Inc (M.N).

The Plano, Texas, retailer began selling the goods last week under the brand “JCP Everyday.”

On Tuesday, the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, First Department, denied Macy’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking sale of the goods while a court battle continues over rights to the products.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
