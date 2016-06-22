FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says reaches settlement on discrimination claim against Macy's
June 22, 2016 / 4:38 PM / in a year

U.S. says reaches settlement on discrimination claim against Macy's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign that marks the Macy's store is seen at the Herald Square location in New York, U.S., May 9, 2016.Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Macy's Inc (M.N) will provide additional employee training and pay an $8,700 civil penalty under a settlement of allegations it discriminated against non-U.S. citizens who were authorized to work, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The department found a number of lawful permanent residents were unable to begin working at the large retailer's location in Glendale, California, even though they showed sufficient proof of work authorization.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

