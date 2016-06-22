U.S. says reaches settlement on discrimination claim against Macy's

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Macy's Inc (M.N) will provide additional employee training and pay an $8,700 civil penalty under a settlement of allegations it discriminated against non-U.S. citizens who were authorized to work, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The department found a number of lawful permanent residents were unable to begin working at the large retailer's location in Glendale, California, even though they showed sufficient proof of work authorization.
