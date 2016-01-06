FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Mad Max: Fury Road' winner at Board of Review Awards
#Lifestyle
January 6, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

'Mad Max: Fury Road' winner at Board of Review Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Action adventure “Mad Max: Fury Road” took the best film prize at the National Board of Review Awards on Tuesday, a surprise choice for the body as well as somewhat of a shock for director George Miller.

“Never expected, very surprised because it’s not a typical movie and there are so many great movies this year,” Miller said on the red carpet.

“(It‘s) not a typical movie for an award. So it’s great.”

Other winners were space drama “The Martian” which picked up a best actor award for Matt Damon and a best director prize for Ridley Scott.

Brie Larson won the best actress award for her role in “Room” while Sylvester Stallone was named best supporting actor for “Creed”, which follows on from his hit “Rocky” movies.

“It’s like really gratifying because when you’re young you don’t appreciate it as much, you’re not in the moment,” Stallone said.

The list of winners had already been announced before Tuesday’s ceremony.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
