Cyclones cut Madagascar's 2015 economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Cyclones that hit Madagascar earlier in the year have trimmed its 2015 economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent from 5.0 percent, the country said in its budget proposals, which include higher spending.

One of Africa’s poorest countries, Madagascar hopes to speed up economic growth by developing its natural resources. But it has struggled to attract foreign investors in recent years because of both political instability and falling commodity prices.

Years of instability have deterred foreigners from developing Madagascar’s deposits of nickel, titanium, cobalt, iron, coal and uranium. Lately, a new mining law has been bogged down in parliament. It may be passed in October.

“Several factors have affected the macroeconomic environment early in the year, such as the hurricanes with its impact on economic sectors and weak tax revenues. That has upset the macroeconomic and budgetary targets,” the Finance Amendment bill seen by Reuters late on Thursday said.

“Economic growth is revised to 3.4 percent in 2015 against an initial forecast of 5.0 percent”.

Madagascar’s economy grew 3.3 percent in 2014.

The budget proposal, approved by the cabinet last week, said year-on-year inflation was likely to rise to 8.1 percent from an earlier forecast of 7.1 percent.

“This increase is due to rising oil prices on the international market, and weather impacts at the beginning of the year,” it said.

Government spending will rise to 5.17 trillion ariary ($1.64 billion), the proposal said, a 21 percent increase over 2014’s budget. It forecasts revenue collection of 3.64 trillion ariary, a drop of 8 percent from 2014.

Madagascar’s cabinet approved the proposal last week. The date for its submission is yet to be determined.

The proposal said the government will plug the deficit using yet-to-be specified internal inputs totaling 532.6 billion ariary and by external resources totaling 804.9 billion ariary.