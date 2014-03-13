FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Madagascar says IMF resumes ties for first time since 2009 coup
March 13, 2014 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

Madagascar says IMF resumes ties for first time since 2009 coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Madagascar's Minister for Finance and Budget Lantoniaina Rasoloelison speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office in the capital Antananarivo, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has resumed normal relations with Madagascar, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday, the first of international donors that froze aid after a 2009 coup following a calm election late last year.

“We have been waiting for this decision. The IMF is the key to opening the door to discussions with other donors,” Finance Minister Lantoniaina Rasoloelison told Reuters.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia

