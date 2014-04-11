FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madagascar names new prime minister: presidency official
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2014 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Madagascar names new prime minister: presidency official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar has named Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger as its new prime minister, a senior presidency official said on Friday, part of a process aimed at ending years of political crisis on the Indian Ocean island.

In January, Hery Rajaonarimampianina an ally of former president and coup leader Andry Rajoelina, took office pledging to woo investors after winning an election the month before, the first such poll since a coup in 2009.

Rajoelina has been at the heart of a power struggle that has stoked five years of turmoil in the nickel-producing Indian Ocean island.

“Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger has been named prime minister and head of government,” Colonel Roger Ralala, secretary general of the presidency, said.

The World Bank had said the next step of forming a government is crucial and that resumption of normal lending hinges on the appointment of a new prime minister.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.