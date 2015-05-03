FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madagascar leader says ends house arrest of ex-president
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 3, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Madagascar leader says ends house arrest of ex-president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Madagascar leader Marc Ravalomanana speaks during a media briefing in Johannesburg January 20 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar leader Hery Rajaonarimampianina said he would end the house arrest of former president Marc Ravalomanana as part of a peace process on the Indian Ocean island.

The president made the announcement late on Saturday after a national reconciliation meeting organized by Madagascar’s Christian churches, saying he “agreed to repeal” Ravalomanana’s detention.

Ravalomanana was arrested in October last year, days after returning to the country for the first time since he was deposed in a 2009 coup. After the coup, the large, nickel-producing island state suffered years of political turmoil.

Ravalomanana and the man who toppled him, Andry Rajoelina, were barred from running in the 2013 presidential election under a deal brokered by regional African states.

Rajaonarimampianina, who took office in January 2014 after a peaceful election a month earlier, said at the time that Ravalomanana was detained “for his own safety”. Police and pro-Ravalomanana demonstrators clashed after his arrest.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.