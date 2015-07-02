Madagascar lawmakers to vote on whether to sack PM and government

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar lawmakers will vote on Friday on whether to sack the prime minister and his government just six months after public frustration with power cuts, rampant unemployment and a stagnant economy forced out the previous administration.

The Indian Ocean island nation’s economy has been in tatters since a 2009 coup drove away donors and investors.

“The government does not meet the expectations and aspirations of the population,” Jean Brunelle Razafitsiandraofa, the leader of the biggest party in parliament, Mapar, said.

“Insecurity, inflation, the depreciation of the (local currency), social difficulties show that the government has failed,” he said.

The motion was formally filed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jean Ravelonarivo took office in January after being named by President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and promised to work swiftly to restore the economy.

In May, legislators voted to impeach the president though he has remained in power and the move was later overturned by the constitutional court. His peaceful election victory in 2013, the first vote since the coup, was seen as chance to stabilize the poor but mineral-rich nation after years of post-coup isolation.

Donors have returned but the government has battled to wean the nation off fuel subsidies and get the economy moving. The president has also lost the support of the party that helped him to power.