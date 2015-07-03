Lawmakers reject bid to sack Madagascar prime minister

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Madagascar rejected a bid to sack the prime minister and cabinet late on Friday as lawmakers, ending an effort that threatened further turmoil in a country still recovering from a 2009 coup.

The leader of the main opposition group Mapar, Jean Max Rakotomamonjy, said that 95 of 112 lawmakers voted in favor of the sacking, but the number fell short of the two-thirds majority required.

“I say the motion is rejected,” he said.

Mapar called the censure motion saying it was frustrated by the slow pace of change in the Indian Ocean island nation, which has struggled to rebuild itself since the coup scared off donors and foreign investment.

Prime Minister Jean Ravelonarivo took office in January after public frustration with power cuts, rampant unemployment and a stagnant economy forced out the previous administration.

His arrival had raised hope the country was on the mend, but opposition lawmakers say they have seen few signs of meaningful reforms.

Legislators voted to impeach President Hery Rajaonarimampianina over similar complaints in May, but he stayed in power and the move was later overturned by the constitutional court.

The World Bank last month trimmed the island’s 2015 growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 4 percent, blaming poor weather.