Lawmakers debate whether to sack Madagascar prime minister

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - The fate of Madagascar’s prime minister and cabinet hung in the balance on Friday as lawmakers debated whether to sack them, threatening further turmoil in a country still recovering from a 2009 coup.

Main opposition group Mapar called the censure motion saying it was frustrated by the slow pace of change in the Indian Ocean island nation, which has struggled to rebuild itself since the coup scared off donors and foreign investment.

Prime Minister Jean Ravelonarivo took office in January after public frustration with power cuts, rampant unemployment and a stagnant economy forced out the previous administration.

His arrival had raised hope the country was on the mend, but opposition lawmakers say they have seen few signs of meaningful reforms.

“Let’s start the debate on the motion of censure,” Jean Max Rakotomamonjy, chairman of the National Assembly, said.

Legislators voted to impeach President Hery Rajaonarimampianina over similar complaints in May, but he stayed in power and the move was later overturned by the constitutional court.

The World Bank last month trimmed the island’s 2015 growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 4 percent, blaming poor weather.