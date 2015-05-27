Madagascar president says nation needs stability, not impeachment

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar’s president questioned on Wednesday the handling of a vote by parliament to impeach him and said the Indian Ocean island nation needed to stability and international support after years of crisis rather more political wrangling.

“We need the support of the international community. We need stability to continue the efforts we have begun,” Hery Rajaonarimampianina said in a radio and television broadcast, questioning whether the votes against him were properly counted late on Tuesday. “I‘m still there. I‘m still standing.”