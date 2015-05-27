FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Madagascar president says nation needs stability, not impeachment
#World News
May 27, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Madagascar president says nation needs stability, not impeachment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar’s president questioned on Wednesday the handling of a vote by parliament to impeach him and said the Indian Ocean island nation needed to stability and international support after years of crisis rather more political wrangling.

“We need the support of the international community. We need stability to continue the efforts we have begun,” Hery Rajaonarimampianina said in a radio and television broadcast, questioning whether the votes against him were properly counted late on Tuesday. “I‘m still there. I‘m still standing.”

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by John Stonestreet

