3 hours ago
Madagascar minister of finance says he resigns
#World News
July 17, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 3 hours ago

Madagascar minister of finance says he resigns

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar's finance minister announced his resignation on Monday following media speculation over differences of opinion between him and the president.

"The conditions enabling me to successfully complete my mission are not fulfilled," Gervais Rakotoarimanana told a news conference, without providing any further explanation for his decision.

"That's why I handed in my resignation as minister of finance and budget to the president of the republic on Friday."

reporting by Lova Rabary; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones

