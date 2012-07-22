Madagascar army says starts assault to quell mutiny

ANTANANARIVO, Jul (Reuters) - Madagascar’s army launched an assault on Sunday to wrest control of a military camp near the airport from mutinous soldiers who stormed it earlier in the day, an army spokesman said.

“The assault has already begun. A wounded sergeant with the mutiny who came out of the camp indicated there was an exchange of fire inside the camp. Gunfire is heard outside the camp,” the head of the army’s communication service, Philibert Ratovonirina, said.