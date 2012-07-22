Madagascar army says camp mutiny put down, rebel leader killed

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar’s army said on Sunday that the situation at a mutinous army base was under control and that the leader of the rebellion had been killed.

“The situation is under control. Corporal Koto Mainty, alias Black, has been killed,” General Raphael Ramasy, chief of staff of the defense minister, told the public television station TVM.

“The other mutineers gave themselves up or were arrested ... Four other civilians were arrested ... Two mutineers and two other elements of the security forces are wounded.”