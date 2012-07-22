FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madagascar army says camp mutiny put down, rebel leader killed
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2012 / 6:34 PM / in 5 years

Madagascar army says camp mutiny put down, rebel leader killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar’s army said on Sunday that the situation at a mutinous army base was under control and that the leader of the rebellion had been killed.

“The situation is under control. Corporal Koto Mainty, alias Black, has been killed,” General Raphael Ramasy, chief of staff of the defense minister, told the public television station TVM.

“The other mutineers gave themselves up or were arrested ... Four other civilians were arrested ... Two mutineers and two other elements of the security forces are wounded.”

Reporting by Alain Iloniaina; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.