Rebel soldier shoots Madagascar officer: army

ANTANANARIVO, Jul (Reuters) - A rebel soldier has shot an army officer sent in to negotiate the surrender of mutinous soldiers who took over a barracks near Madagascar’s main airport on Sunday, the army said.

“An (army) captain, among the officers sent to negotiate with the mutineers, was shot at by the mutineers. We are not yet able to confirm if he died or not...” said the head of the army’s communication service, Philibert Ratovonirina.

“The officers have left the area and negotiations have been stopped ... We’ll see what happens next.”