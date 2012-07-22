FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rebel soldier shoots Madagascar officer: army
#World News
July 22, 2012 / 1:39 PM / in 5 years

Rebel soldier shoots Madagascar officer: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO, Jul (Reuters) - A rebel soldier has shot an army officer sent in to negotiate the surrender of mutinous soldiers who took over a barracks near Madagascar’s main airport on Sunday, the army said.

“An (army) captain, among the officers sent to negotiate with the mutineers, was shot at by the mutineers. We are not yet able to confirm if he died or not...” said the head of the army’s communication service, Philibert Ratovonirina.

“The officers have left the area and negotiations have been stopped ... We’ll see what happens next.”

Reporting by Alain Iloniaina; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
