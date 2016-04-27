Dancing with the stars in a virtual manner

TOKYO - Madame Tussauds in Tokyo is letting visitors dance with the stars – dead or alive – thanks to a new technology that uses holograms. The wax museum allows visitors to have their face scanned to form a holographic image which is then transposed to a digital character. That character then dances alongside images of celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga.

“Dancing with your own celebrity is something that you can’t do normally. I think you’d be quite surprised that it’s quite fun,” Madame Tussauds employee Chieko Kazama said after demonstrating how the technology works.

The Tokyo branch of Madame Tussauds is the only one to have the technology so far but if it proves a success it will likely be intoduiced to some of the other 20 or so museums in the world, officials said.