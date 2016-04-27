FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dancing with the stars in a virtual manner
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 27, 2016 / 1:41 AM / a year ago

Dancing with the stars in a virtual manner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO - Madame Tussauds in Tokyo is letting visitors dance with the stars – dead or alive – thanks to a new technology that uses holograms. The wax museum allows visitors to have their face scanned to form a holographic image which is then transposed to a digital character. That character then dances alongside images of celebrities including Marilyn  Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga.

“Dancing with your own celebrity is something that you can’t do normally. I think you’d be quite surprised that it’s quite fun,” Madame Tussauds employee Chieko Kazama said after demonstrating how the technology works.

 The Tokyo branch of Madame Tussauds is the only one to have the technology so far but if it proves a success it will likely be intoduiced to some of the other 20 or so museums in the world, officials said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.