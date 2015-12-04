FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madoff trustee begins $1.19 billion payout to victims
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2015 / 4:30 PM / in 2 years

Madoff trustee begins $1.19 billion payout to victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bernard Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York in this January 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff’s firm on Friday began distributing another $1.19 billion to victims of the swindler’s Ponzi scheme.

Irving Picard, the trustee, said the payout will boost distributions to more than $9.16 billion.

Next week marks the seventh anniversary of the uncovering of Madoff’s decades-long fraud. Madoff, 77, pleaded guilty in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year prison term.

The latest payout will go to holders of 1,071 accounts at the former Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.

Picard said he will make individual distributions ranging from $1,298 to $202 million.

Once they are made, 1,269 of the 2,238 Madoff accounts with valid claims will have been fully satisfied, and everyone owed $1.16 million or less will have been paid in full, the trustee said.

Picard has recovered or reached agreements to recover roughly $10.91 billion, about three-fifths of the $17.5 billion of principal he has said Madoff customers lost.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.