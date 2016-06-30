FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Madoff trustee begins new payout, total nears $9.5 billion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 30, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Madoff trustee begins new payout, total nears $9.5 billion

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA) Trustee Irving Picard speaks during a news conference in New York, in this December 17, 2010 file photo.Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The court-appointed trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said he began on Thursday distributing another $190.2 million to fraud victims, boosting the total payout to about $9.47 billion.

Irving Picard, the trustee, said his seventh distribution will go to 972 former customers of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.

Individual payouts will range from $137 to $31.9 million.

Once the distribution is finished, 1,296, or roughly half, of the 2,597 Madoff accounts with valid claims will have been fully paid off, including all claims of $1.2 million or less, the trustee said.

Picard has estimated that Madoff customers lost $17.5 billion in a decades-long fraud uncovered in December 2008.

The trustee and lawyers at his firm, Baker & Hostetler, are still conducting a variety of litigation to recoup more money for victims.

Now 78, Madoff pleaded guilty to fraud in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year prison term.

A separate $4 billion fund set up by the U.S. Department of Justice will also compensate Madoff victims, including people who invested with him through third parties. It is not clear when payouts from that fund will begin.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.