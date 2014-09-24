Maersk says MSC alliance to save it $350 a year

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Maersk Line’s shipping alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), yet to come into force pending regulatory nods, will save the Danish company $350 million a year due to reduced costs, it said in a presentation to analysts on Wednesday.

The 2M alliance brings together the two top container shipping companies in the world and would come into force across all major shipping routes. Analysts had estimated savings for the unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk to amount to $400 million.