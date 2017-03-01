FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish finance minister denies report of North Sea oil deal with Maersk
March 1, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 6 months ago

Danish finance minister denies report of North Sea oil deal with Maersk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government on Wednesday denied a media report that it had reached a deal with Maersk Oil, the oil arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk, on oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

The Berlingske daily had cited anonymous sources as saying the Danish state had agreed to improved fiscal terms that would allow Maersk Oil to continue operations at Denmark's largest gas field, Tyra.

"There is no deal with Maersk," Finance Minister Kristian Jensen told Reuters.

A deal is seen as crucial for Maersk as it seeks to focus its operations on the North Sea and is in the process of spinning off its energy assets via a listing or merger.

"Discussions with the government are continuing. We have no further update at this time," said a Maersk Oil spokesman.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen,; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Heavens

