Denmark determined to continue production at aging North Sea gas field

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government is determined to find an economically viable solution that will allow A.P. Moller-Maersk's energy arm to continue production at the Tyra gas field in the North Sea, energy and climate minister Lars Christian Lilleholt said on Wednesday.

"I am convinced that we will find a solution as soon as possible," Lilleholt told Reuters.

Maersk Oil said in April it would cease production at the aging field on Oct. 1, 2018, if an economically viable solution for continued operations was not identified during 2016.

"Jobs and billions of crowns in income are at stake, and that is why I'm so determined to find a solution," said Lilleholt, declining to elaborate on the timeframe for an agreement.

Tyra is Denmark's largest gas field and more than 90 percent of the country's gas production is processed through a facility serving the field.

The Tyra field is operated by Maersk Oil on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between Maersk, Shell, Denmark's Nordsofonden and Chevron.