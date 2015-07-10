Maersk interested in Greek ports lined up for privatization

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), said on Friday it is interested in buying into Greek ports Piraeus and Thessaloniki, slated for privatization if a new bailout deal is agreed between Athens and the European Union.

“Yes, we are interested in the Greek ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki and are pursuing them as part of our growth plans. Our interest has been consistent throughout the economic and political cycles of the country,” Francois Delenclos, Vice President of Business Development at APM Terminals, said.