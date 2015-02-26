FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk Line CEO says company will order mega-vessels in second quarter
February 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Maersk Line CEO says company will order mega-vessels in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Maersk Line will place an order for a number of new mega-container vessels, each with a capacity to hold around 18,000 20-foot containers, in the second quarter despite an imbalance between supply and demand in the industry.

The world’s largest container shipping company, a unit of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, currently operates a fleet of 619 vessels will need to buy new and bigger vessels to grow with the market, Chief Executive Soren Skou said.

“We will order vessels similar to the Triple-E class in the second quarter,” Skou told Reuters at an interview in the group’s headquarters in Copenhagen, declining to specify how many ships would be ordered.

Maersk Line will spend $9 billion on new vessels over the next three years. A Triple-E vessel, until recently the largest container ships ever built, typically costs around $185 million.

Bigger ships together with lower fuel prices and adjustments of routes have helped the company reduce costs by more than $4 billion in the last three years and cost cutting will also be the main driver to improve profit in the future, Skou said.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
