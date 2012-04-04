FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magal Security posts strong Q4, shares soar
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 4, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 6 years

Magal Security posts strong Q4, shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Israel-based Magal Security Systems posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand across geographies, sending its shares up more than 37 percent in early morning trade.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to $4.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

The company’s revenue more than doubled to $33.7 million.

Shares of Magal Security Systems, which provides monitoring and safety solutions, were trading up at $6.08 in morning trade on Wednesday. They have nearly doubled in value in the last six months.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.