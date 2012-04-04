Magal Security posts strong Q4, shares soar

(Reuters) - Israel-based Magal Security Systems posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand across geographies, sending its shares up more than 37 percent in early morning trade.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to $4.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

The company’s revenue more than doubled to $33.7 million.

Shares of Magal Security Systems, which provides monitoring and safety solutions, were trading up at $6.08 in morning trade on Wednesday. They have nearly doubled in value in the last six months.