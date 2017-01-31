FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan says less diesel spilled in Iowa than estimated
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

Magellan says less diesel spilled in Iowa than estimated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners on Tuesday said about 1,100 barrels of diesel had spilled from one of its refined products pipelines in Worth County, Iowa last week, lower than its earlier estimates.

"In the process of refilling the pipeline, we were able to determine the precise amount of product that had been released which was 1,115 barrels (46,830 gallons)," a Magellan spokesman said in an email on Tuesday.

The volume has been reported to the appropriate regulatory agencies, he added.

The 12-inch pipeline was earlier estimated to have leaked about 3,300 barrels of diesel.

The pipeline segment between Rosemount, Minnesota and Mason City, Iowa was restarted on Jan. 28 after being taken off service following the release.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

