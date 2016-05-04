Magellan says Saddlehorn pipeline largely complete, linefill in third-quarter

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners’ 340,000 barrels per day Colorado-to-Oklahoma Saddlehorn pipeline has been built and hydrostatic testing is under way, Chief Executive Mike Mears told analysts on Wednesday.

He said linefill is slated to begin in the third quarter and the line will be fully operational in September. Mears also said the company’s condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, Texas, is nearly complete with testing slated for the third quarter and startup in the fourth quarter this year.