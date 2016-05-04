FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magellan says Saddlehorn pipeline largely complete, linefill in third-quarter
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 4, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Magellan says Saddlehorn pipeline largely complete, linefill in third-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners’ 340,000 barrels per day Colorado-to-Oklahoma Saddlehorn pipeline has been built and hydrostatic testing is under way, Chief Executive Mike Mears told analysts on Wednesday.

He said linefill is slated to begin in the third quarter and the line will be fully operational in September. Mears also said the company’s condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, Texas, is nearly complete with testing slated for the third quarter and startup in the fourth quarter this year.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.