Magellan Health profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - Magellan Health Services Inc’s (MGLN.O) quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates as it was hurt by higher costs.

The company’s first-quarter net income fell to $20.8 million, or 75 cents per share, from $34.3 million, or $1.02 per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 12 percent to $773.2 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 87 cents per share on revenue of $779.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost of care rose about 17 percent, while cost of goods sold soared 43 percent.

The company, which provides a network of doctors and hospitals to its members, maintained its 2012 profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.89 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Shares of the Avon, Connecticut-based company, which has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, closed at $49.06 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.