China's machine toolmakers eye German peer: sources
July 9, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

China's machine toolmakers eye German peer: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese companies are eyeing German machine tool group MAG in a sign that appetite from Chinese groups to acquire German industrial know-how remains high, two sources close to the transaction said.

State-owned Shenyang Machine Tool (SMTCL) (000410.SZ) confirmed that it is in talks to acquire Goeppingen-based MAG Group and two sources close to the transaction said that rivals like Dalian (DMTG) TMTMAA.UL, Quier Machine Tools and YierMT Group are also looking at the asset.

Separately, private equity investors like Triton or DBAG DBAG.DE are also looking at the group, which last year posted sales of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) and employs 3,500 staff, one of the sources said.

“After a successful evaluation phase, we are in talks with a large number of qualified potential bidders from around the globe,” a MAG spokesman said.

The companies and the private equity firms declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8077 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Huebner, Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt and Fang Yan in Beijing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
