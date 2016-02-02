FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magic Leap raises $793.5 million in funding round led by Alibaba
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 2, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Magic Leap raises $793.5 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rony Abovitz, CEO of augmented reality startup Magic Leap, waves during the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Magic Leap Inc, a startup focused on augmented reality technology, said on Tuesday it had raised $793.5 million in a funding round led by Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N).

Magic Leap, which counts Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) among its investors, said money also came from Time Warner’s (TWX.N) Warner Bros unit and investment arms of Fidelity, J.P. Morgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

The Florida-based company is developing a computing platform that it says will enable users to combine digital experience with their physical lives. (bit.ly/1XjxvtV)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.