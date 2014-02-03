FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magna joint venture to supply high-growth Chinese market
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
February 3, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Magna joint venture to supply high-growth Chinese market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Magna International Inc (MG.TO), one of the world’s biggest auto parts suppliers, said on Monday that it has formed a joint venture to supply the growing Chinese automotive market, part of its push to nearly double its sales there within the next two years.

Canada’s Magna said that under its partnership with Chongquing Guangneng Rongneng Trim Co Ltd. it will assemble front-end modules in a new manufacturing plant in Hangzhou, China.

Magna said recently that it plans to add six new manufacturing plants in China by the end of 2016 after adding a number of new facilities in the past two years.

China’s auto market is the largest in the world and continues to see massive growth, Magna chief executive Don Walker recently said at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference, adding that he expects to nearly double sales there between 2013 and 2016.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.