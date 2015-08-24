FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Transfer bidding for Magnum Hunter stake in pipeline unit: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 24, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Energy Transfer bidding for Magnum Hunter stake in pipeline unit: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N) is bidding for Magnum Hunter Resources Corp’s MHR.N stake in natural gas gathering unit Eureka Hunter Holdings, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oil and natural gas producer Magnum Hunter, which has been struggling with weak natural gas prices, said in June that it expected to raise $600 million-$700 million by selling its 45.53 percent stake in Eureka Hunter.

Magnum Hunter began working with the Bank of Montreal to auction its stake in Eureka Hunter after Energy Transfer made an unsolicited bid for the assets earlier this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Magnum Hunter reached out to Crestwood Midstream Partners LP and Summit Midstream Partners LP to gauge their interest in the unit, Bloomberg reported, citing the people.

Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) infrastructure investing arm, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, owns a majority stake in Eureka Hunter.

Energy Transfer has also been pursuing bigger rival Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N).

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.