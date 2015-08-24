Energy Transfer bidding for Magnum Hunter stake in pipeline unit: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N) is bidding for Magnum Hunter Resources Corp’s MHR.N stake in natural gas gathering unit Eureka Hunter Holdings, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oil and natural gas producer Magnum Hunter, which has been struggling with weak natural gas prices, said in June that it expected to raise $600 million-$700 million by selling its 45.53 percent stake in Eureka Hunter.

Magnum Hunter began working with the Bank of Montreal to auction its stake in Eureka Hunter after Energy Transfer made an unsolicited bid for the assets earlier this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Magnum Hunter reached out to Crestwood Midstream Partners LP and Summit Midstream Partners LP to gauge their interest in the unit, Bloomberg reported, citing the people.

Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) infrastructure investing arm, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, owns a majority stake in Eureka Hunter.

Energy Transfer has also been pursuing bigger rival Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N).