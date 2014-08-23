China's corn consumers hit hard by tough import stance: Maguire

A pile of corn stalks are seen next to a dried-up corn field near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

CHICAGO (Reuters) - China’s tough stance on GMO-tainted U.S. corn imports is starting to bite the country’s consumers of corn in the wallet, with cash and nearby futures prices both scaling record highs in recent days.

China is the world’s second largest and fastest-growing consumer of corn, recording three times the demand growth of top consumer, the United States, since 2008. China’s output growth has also outpaced the U.S. in recent years, but has lagged consumption growth by nearly a third and necessitated a swing in China trade flows from net exporter to net importer roughly six years ago.

Since 2009, China’s actual imported tonnages of corn have remained modest in comparison with top importer Japan and other large buyers, such as Mexico and the European Union.

Yet the fact that the world’s second largest corn producer actually needed to supplement its own supplies with imports proved to be a supportive feature of the U.S. corn market in recent years, that is until Beijing started banning U.S. supplies because they contained genetically modified strains that were yet to be approved by China’s bio-security regulators.

Growers in Argentina, Brazil and Ukraine have in theory been able to fill in the supply gap left by the rejected American cargoes, but in reality China’s imports of corn from all origins have declined steadily in recent months and for the latest reporting period were nearly 100,000 metric tons below the 2009-13 average.

This means that domestic corn prices may retain their firming bias until the top areas get the rains they need, and may only undergo a notable pull back if the other growing areas in the north get some moisture as well.

This in turn may mean that consumers in China may see prices push even higher over the coming weeks before there’s any real chance of an aggressive break.