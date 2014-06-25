U.S. traders must brace for disrupting rapeseed imports: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Census Bureau will publish statistics on May crop imports early next month and most traders will be on the lookout for confirmation there was a record inflow of soybeans during that period.

Anecdotal evidence for May suggests that more than 350,000 metric tonnes of Brazilian soybeans were attracted to the United States by historically tight inventories and robust crushing margins.

But Brazilian soybeans are not the only oilseed imports that traders should be watching out for, as record amounts of Canadian rapeseed (canola) have already made their way into the United States. The flow is expected to continue gravitating toward northern U.S. crushers as long as U.S. processor margins remain firm and Canadian growers have excess supplies following a record crop last year.

The flow of rapeseed is expected to generate record processor output of canola meal and oil, which are likely to steal market share from soy over the coming months.

Traders searching for insight into the U.S. soybean market should look beyond Brazilian imports because other oil crops such as rapeseed look set to disrupt the oilseed market over the remainder of the 2013/14 crop year.

OVER-EXTENDED EXPORTS

The chief reason for the oilseed imports is that U.S.-based traders oversold the 2013/14 soybean crop to overseas buyers, leaving domestic consumers such as processors with tight inventories in the final months of the crop year.

And this comes after American growers produced one of the largest U.S. soy crops on record last year, which led to early expectations of a crop surplus going into the 2014/15 season.

Instead, domestic soybean crushers have been faced with an unprecedented shortage of soybeans for most of 2014 so far, and forced to ship in supplies from other countries in order to sustain processing operations.

The main conundrum for Midwest-based soy crushers is that, even after soybeans from Brazil or elsewhere arrive at a U.S. port, they have a long journey across the country or up river before processing can take place.

The problem is less acute for plants located in the upper Midwest or Northern Plains because rail or truck shipments from Canada are more readily available.

Furthermore, their proximity to widespread canola production means most Northern crushing plants have multi-seed processing capabilities that allow them to switch from soybeans to other crops whenever supplies or economics dictate.

This has certainly been the case with soybeans this year, so it is widely believed many Northern U.S. crushing facilities have capitalized on rapeseed imports. They have ramped up canola processing while cutting back on soy crushing to the maximum degree possible.

If that is the case, it raises the possibility that demand for soybeans in that region runs a greater risk of falling than in other parts of the country over the coming months.

BIG CROPS FIND A HOME

While robust crushing margins provided the demand for U.S. oilseed imports this year, abundant crops in Canada, Brazil and elsewhere provided the supply.

Last year’s Canadian rapeseed crop was a record 18 million metric tonnes and helped push global rapeseed output above 70 million tonnes for the first time. Brazil’s 2013/14 soybean crop was the largest ever at 87.5 million tonnes, pushing the global total to just shy of 300 million tonnes.

Export projections for both crops were pushed up in the wake of such large harvests, but harsh weather coupled with heavy rail congestion on key lines across Canada and the northern United States slowed the flow of rapeseed early in 2014.

That left the door open to South American soybeans to take a majority share of U.S.-bound oilseed shipments during the opening months of year, which they did during April and May.

But a somewhat behind-the-scenes pick-up in rapeseed shipments from Canada also took place during that period, resulting in the largest ever January-to-April tally of rapeseed imports on record.

U.S. soybean imports also set a record during the period, but the tonnage of rapeseed imports was actually larger and the crop should be given due consideration by anyone hoping to understand the U.S. oilseed market going forward.