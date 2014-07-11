Corn bulls make an appearance in options arena: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Corn futures and cash prices may still be trapped in a downward spiral fueled by prospects of a record large harvest this autumn, but some signs of bullishness are starting to emerge in the corn options arena that suggest a bottom may soon be approaching in this market.

Since the beginning of July, more than 28,000 call options tied to December corn futures at strike prices from $4.00 a bushel to $4.50 have been purchased, which is the notional equivalent of 140 million bushels worth of potential buying interest.

The options buying followed an uptick in corn market volatility levels, which had sunk to seven-year lows in June ahead of the recent price slump, but have since rebounded to their highest levels since April.

This uptick in volatility suggests options traders anticipate prices to break out of their recent downward path, and potentially stabilize or push higher in the weeks ahead as the crop enters its most critical developmental phase.

ACTIVE ARENA

While the slumping corn futures and cash markets have captured most of the attention lately amid widespread long liquidation and short-selling pressure, the corn options arena has proven to be equally busy as traders attempt to adjust and establish exposure in response to the deteriorating outlook for the underlying corn futures market.

Some of the options buying was also fueled by bargain hunting, as options prices descended to all-time lows for certain December 2014 strikes even though those options still have more than four months before expiration and the underlying corn crop still has to undergo the remainder of the growing season before it will be harvestable.

The $4.50 December call has the highest total open interest of all the options in the $4.00-4.50 trading band, with more than 21,000 lots clustered at that strike alone.

But the $4.10 strike has shown the steepest climb in open positions so far this month, with open interest soaring from 103 lots on July 1 to more than 4,000 by July 9 - a rise of 3,800 percent in just five trading days.

Further chunky rises in call open positions have been seen at the other major strikes from $4.00 upward, indicating that a growing number of traders hold the view that underlying corn futures prices will likely veer higher from current levels at some point in the coming weeks.

BULLISH INDICATOR OR CHEAP INSURANCE?

While the recent strong flow of call buying interest can be viewed as a bullish indictment of this market now that underlying corn futures values have slumped to four-year lows, that does not necessarily mean that all options buyers are anticipating a swift turnaround in corn market momentum.

Indeed, many of the call buyers may be using those positions as a hedge against a bearish stance in the futures arena, as the recently depressed levels of options prices offered traders a fairly cheap way to insure against any sudden and unexpected price rallies in corn futures.

Still, the strong pickup in bullish options purchases could well act as a supportive force for the corn market as a whole, and may serve to limit any additional futures price slippage even if overall market sentiment remains heavily skewed to the downside.